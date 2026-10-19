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Jamie Carragher warns Man Utd are trapped in 'vicious circle' as struggle deepens under Michael Carrick
United's costly transfer trap
Despite consistently missing out on Champions League football over the last decade, Manchester United continue to carry one of the most bloated wage bills in the Premier League. The hierarchy sanctioned over £150 million in transfer fees during the summer window, adding further financial strain to the club.
That pressure was compounded by last season's European qualification, which triggered automatic salary increases for several members of the current squad. Consequently, the club now faces severe difficulties when attempting to clear out underperforming talent, as fringe players are reluctant to walk away from their lucrative contracts.
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Carragher slams unsustainable spending
Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher highlighted how United's financial might has masked deeper structural issues. He pointed out that while rival clubs spend heavily to maintain dominance, United are paying a premium simply to underachieve.
"I just think when you're at a club that's spending big money, and those players are continuing to fail, you're not getting in the Champions League as well, you've got one of the biggest wages; eventually you can be the bigger spenders of the season, but you're not being successful," Carragher stated.
"Liverpool and Manchester City are two of the few clubs that have consistently won trophies and then have big spending sprees. The money will always be there because they're one of the biggest football clubs in the world, but it can't just be a tap that never gets turned off - it just can't."
A self-destructive cycle
The former Liverpool defender stressed that outgoings remain the biggest hurdle at Old Trafford, creating a deadlock that prevents further essential rebuilding.
"And then you're talking about net spend; well, you don't get players out," Carragher continued. "It's difficult to get players out when you continue failing at the club. Then they're on big wages, and you can't move them on - no one will take them. It's a vicious circle that they're in. Eventually, it gets to a stage where you can't be the biggest spenders and for me, that was this summer."
Carragher's assessment that the heavy spending had to stop this summer is already evident within the squad. Defender Lisandro Martinez recently aimed a scathing critique at Jason Wilcox, insisting he expected greater investment during the recent window. The Argentine's frustration serves as stark proof of United's restricted financial reality, with players now blaming the hierarchy for their dismal form.
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Crisis deepens for Carrick
United's disastrous start to the campaign has piled immense pressure on Carrick. With just a single victory under his belt so far, scrutiny is mounting over his ability to reverse the team's fortunes and salvage the season.
Sunday's underwhelming 1-1 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road extended their miserable run of form. The 45-year-old tactician must now find a way to extract maximum value from a highly-paid, underperforming squad, knowing the club's financial constraints mean he can no longer spend his way out of trouble.
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