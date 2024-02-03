James Ward-Prowse to Chelsea?! Mauricio Pochettino talks up West Ham midfielder amid need for ‘set-piece specialists’ at the club

Mauricio Pochettino namedropped James Ward-Prowse when he explained Chelsea's need for a set-piece specialist, fuelling future transfer speculation.

  • Pochettino wants set-piece taker
  • Chelsea boss namedropped Ward-Prowse
  • Pair worked together at Southampton

