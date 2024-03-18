Marcus Rashford Man Utd EvertonGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Jadon Sancho sends out message to Marcus Rashford after Man Utd's incredible FA Cup win over Liverpool

Marcus RashfordManchester UnitedManchester United vs LiverpoolLiverpoolFA CupJadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho dropped a comment on former teammate Marcus Rashford's social media post after Manchester United's win over Liverpool.

  • Sancho's message for Rashford after Man Utd's win
  • Rashford scored the equaliser in extra time
  • Man Utd beat Liverpool 4-3 to reach FA Cup semis

