Jadon Sancho to Fenerbahce is OFF! Jose Mourinho decides against move for Man Utd outcast following talks with Ruben Amorim

Jadon Sancho will not join Fenerbahce as Jose Mourinho has vetoed against a move for the Manchester United outcast after holding talks with Ruben Amorim. Despite mounting speculation that the winger was close to a switch to Istanbul, the former Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Roma manager has asked the club to abandon their pursuit.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mourinho has snubbed Sancho

'Special One' close with Amorim

English winger in talks with Juventus Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱