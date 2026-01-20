Jack Grealish suffers broken foot injury & could face 'months' out in crushing blow to Everton loanee's chances of earning England recall

Right from the off, Everton boss David Moyes has liked what he has seen from Grealish since joining the Toffees on loan. After bagging two assists against Brighton and then backing that up with a man of the match display against Wolves in August, the Scot sang the praises of the ex-Villa ace.

The former Manchester United manager said: "He is even better than I thought. He probably needs a bit of love and attention. He needs the games as well. Hopefully he starts building on it and he gets even better as the season goes on. He is making a big difference. Whether it is his assists, his presence, lots of things. So all credit to him. He is playing the minutes he may not have had in recent years. You know, he's so good. What Jack gives us is something just on the edge, which, hopefully it's on the edge of creativeness and maybe scoring goals."

When asked about his upturn in form, Moyes was keen to downplay his role in that.

He added: "It's nothing to do with me, let me tell you - it's all to do with Jack and his own mentality to be better. There's a wee bit to prove, I'm sure - I think we all have. I think in life, you've always got something you have to strive to do. And I think Jack wants to show that he's a good player. I think he's showing it at the moment."