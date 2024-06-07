'Good news' - Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford's England snubs slammed by Serbia legend Nemanja Matic ahead of Euro 2024 clash

Getty ImagesSoham Mukherjee'Good news' - Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford's England snubs slammed by Serbia legend Nemanja Matic ahead of Euro 2024 clashJack GrealishMarcus RashfordEnglandManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester CitySerbiaEuropean ChampionshipGareth SouthgateNemanja MaticNemanja Matic believes that Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish's omission from the England squad is "good news" for Serbia at Euro 2024.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGrealish and Rashord dropped by SouthgateBoth had disappointing campaigns with their clubsMatic believes this would give Serbia an advantageArticle continues below