Jack Grealish's girlfriend Sasha Attwood beats Coleen Rooney & Rebekah Vardy to 'WAG queen of holidays' title following busy year

Attwood has been crowned 'football’s most-travelled Wag this year' after clocking up over 30,000 air miles, according to The Sun. The partner of Everton star Grealish took in sunshine trips to Dubai, Ibiza, Paris and Majorca as well as enjoying family holidays in Spain and Italy. Her jet-setting lifestyle means she tops the tabloid's table ahead of Vardy in second place. The wife of the former Leicester striker only managed nine trips in 2025, taking in visits to the Alps, Verona, Thailand, Dubai and Portugal. Meanwhile, Rooney saw her annual average of 12 trips drop to just four over the last 12 months as she enjoyed family holidays with husband Wayne and the couple's four sons to Disneyland Paris, Portugal and Ibiza as well as a caravan in Wales.

Also featured on the tabloid's list are Scott McTominay's partner Cam Reading, Anouska Santos - the partner of Manchester United defender Luke Shaw, Raheem Sterling's fiancee Paige Milian and Jordan Pickford's wife Megan. Finishing in last place is Jarrod Bowen's wife Dani Dyer. The couple famously married last summer in Italy and enjoyed a honeymoon at Lake Como as well as a hen do in Ibiza.