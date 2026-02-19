In the form of his life in Saudi Arabia, Toney has his sights set on securing a place on the plane to North America.

"It would mean a lot [to go to the World Cup]," Toney said in an interview with Sky Sports this week. "I have never played at a World Cup. It would be a dream; everyone dreams of that. If we were to win it, that would be so big for the country. You have visions of what could happen. If it comes true, it would be a blessing."

On his chances of getting the call, he added: "All I can do is keep scoring goals. That gives me the best chance possible. It could be my last chance [to play at a World Cup]. It's [about] whatever is best for the country; the coach will pick the team and you have to respect that.

"I feel much fitter and the stats speak for themselves. My running stats are also high. I don't want to just sit back and relax; I am working harder and my stats show it. I am helping those around me. He [Tuchel] would be getting a goal-scorer who is hungry to play.

"Yes, I'm on a big salary, but I still want to be doing well, it's not the time to be sitting back to relax. I want to try and achieve big things."