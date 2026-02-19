Ivan Toney is in scintillating form for Al-Ahli in the Gulf State, netting his 20th Pro League goal in as many games on Friday to become the outright top scorer in the division in 2025-26. He's bagged eight more in other competitions, too, and also chipped in with nine assists.
That all-round return means the 29-year-old is by far and away England's most in-form alternative to Kane with the World Cup fast approaching, and even if he is now plying his trade in a lesser league, the former Brentford man's exploits cannot be overlooked.
As Thomas Tuchel prepares to name his last squad before finalising the group that he will take to the tournament in North America this summer, Toney will have his sights set on a recall.