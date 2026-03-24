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Italy on course for the World Cup play-offs: today's fixtures and the latest on the likely line-up against Northern Ireland

Italy
Italy vs Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
World Cup Qualification UEFA
World Cup

A press conference will be held after lunch, ahead of the second afternoon training session under manager Gattuso.

Two days togo. The countdown is on for Italy v Northern Ireland, a match in the semi-finals of the European play-offs for the 2026 World Cup finals: the winner goes through to the final against the winners of Wales v Bosnia. The match is scheduled for Thursday 26 April at the Stadio di Bergamo (New Balance Arena), with kick-off at 8.45 pm.


Today at 1.30 pm, Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori will speak at a press conference, whilst Marco Palestra will be interviewed by Vivo Azzurro TV.

At 5.00 pm, a closed-door training session begins at the Coverciano training ground under the guidance of manager Gennaro Gattuso.


RELIVE MONDAY’S AZZURRI ACTION

  • THE REFEREES

    UEFA has appointed Dutch referee Danny Makkelie to officiate the Italy v Northern Ireland match, assisted by his compatriots Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries, with Spaniard Jesús Gil Manzano as the fourth official, and Pol van Boekel and Jeroen Manschot in charge of VAR.

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  • DI NATALE: "PIO ESPOSITO REMINDS ME OF VAN BASTEN"

    Former Italy striker Antonio Di Natale said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Does Pio Esposito look like Luca Toni? In my opinion, he’s different. The way he moves – and I say this with the utmost respect – reminds me a bit of Van Basten."


  • THE SQUAD

    The 28 players called up by manager Gattuso are currently at the training camp in Coverciano.


    Goalkeepers: Elia Caprile (Cagliari), Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City), Alex Meret (Napoli).


    Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli), Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Diego Coppola (Paris FC), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Marco Palestra (Cagliari), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Leonardo Spinazzola (Napoli).


    Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Niccolò Pisilli (Roma), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle).


    Forwards: Nicolò Cambiaghi (Bologna), Francesco Pio Esposito (Inter), Moise Kean (Fiorentina), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Atalanta), Mateo Retegui (Al-Qadsiah), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta).


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  • THE PROBABLE LINE-UP

    ITALY (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Mancini, Bastoni (Scalvini), Calafiori; Politano (Palestra), Barella, Locatelli, Tonali, Dimarco; Kean (Esposito), Retegui.


World Cup Qualification UEFA
Italy crest
Italy
ITA
Northern Ireland crest
Northern Ireland
NIR