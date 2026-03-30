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Italy in the World Cup play-offs: the latest ahead of the final in Bosnia

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The eve of the match for Gattuso's national team.

One day to go. Monday is the eve of the match for Italy, who face Bosnia in the final of the European play-offs for the 2026 World Cup: the decisive fixture is scheduled for Tuesday 31 March at the Stadion Bilino Polje in Zenica, with kick-off at 8.45 pm.


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The other three UEFA play-offs are taking place at the same time: Czech Republic v Denmark, Kosovo v Turkey and Sweden v Poland: in the event of a draw after 90 minutes of normal time, the match will go to extra time and then, if necessary, to a penalty shoot-out.


  • TODAY'S PROGRAMME

    The Italian national team are training this morning from 11am at Coverciano before flying to Bosnia this afternoon, where Gennaro Gattuso will hold a press conference at 7.15pm.


    The Azzurri manager appears set to field the same starting eleven that took to the pitch last Tuesday in Bergamo for the 2-0 semi-final victory over Northern Ireland, despite Cristante and Pio Esposito being eager to come off the bench to replace Locatelli and Retegui.


    The schedule has been altered due to bad weather in Zenica, where light rain is forecast for Tuesday evening with temperatures around 3°C.


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  • THE PROBABLE LINE-UPS FOR BOSNIA VS ITALY

    BOSNIA (4-4-2): Vasjli; Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Sunjic, Gigovic, Alajbegovic; Dzeko, Demirovic. Manager: Barbarez.


    ITALY (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Mancini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Politano, Barella, Locatelli (Cristante), Tonali, Dimarco; Kean, Retegui (Esposito). Manager: Gattuso.


    REFEREE: Clement Turpin (France), assisted by compatriots Nicolas Danos and Benjamin Pages, with Spaniard José Maria Sanchez as fourth official, and Jerome Brisard and Willy Delajod on VAR duty.

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