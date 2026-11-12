Italy vs France: Classic match - Berlin's night of thunder and the fall of Zinedine Zidane

As the match bled into extra time, the physical toll became apparent. Buffon produced a breathtaking save to tip a Zidane header over the bar, but the defining moment occurred in the 110th minute. Following a brief exchange of words, Zidane turned and launched a stunning headbutt into Materazzi’s chest. The referee, Horacio Elizondo, did not see the incident but was alerted by the fourth official. The sight of Zidane walking past the World Cup trophy after his red card remains one of the most haunting images in the sport's history.