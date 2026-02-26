Getty Images Sport
'It will be like revenge' - Victor Osimhen reveals thoughts on potential Liverpool clash in Champions League last 16
Juve stunned: Osimhen strikes late to keep the dream alive
The Istanbul giants appeared to be cruising into the last-16 after a 5-2 win in the first leg in Istanbul until a spirited Juventus comeback saw the Italian side score three unanswered goals to level the aggregate score at 5-5. However, Osimhen struck a decisive blow in extra time, followed by a Barış Alper Yılmaz goal, to ensure a 7-5 aggregate victory and keep the Cimbom’s European dream alive. Now, the prospect of a trip to Anfield or a date with Tottenham looms large on the horizon.
Osimhen anticipates Anfield atmosphere
Galatasaray have already proven they can compete with the best this season, having recorded a famous 1-0 win over Arne Slot’s Liverpool during the league phase. Osimhen was the match-winner on that occasion, converting a first-half penalty in Istanbul, but he is under no illusions about how difficult a second meeting would be, especially away from home.
Speaking to CBS Sports about the possibility of facing the Reds or Spurs, Osimhen was candid about his preferences. "I mean to be honest with you, meeting Liverpool now is going to be like some sort of revenge," the striker explained. "Anyone we meet now… I wouldn’t say much but I would like to escape Liverpool. But if they come, yeah, we’re going to dig it out but it’s not going to be easy."
The challenge of the European elite
The 27-year-old forward understands that the Champions League knockout stages leave no room for error. While he expressed a desire to avoid certain opponents, he was quick to point out that the depth of quality in this year's competition makes every draw a difficult one.
Osimhen highlighted the evolving landscape of European football as a reason for caution. "I mean this is Champions League, no team is easy, we can see how flying Bodo/Glimt are really doing in this tournament. If you want to win you also have to play the big dogs and make a statement for yourself. We’ve met Liverpool but we haven’t played at Anfield. If we meet them it’s going to be an amazing game. I think we’re up to the task, it’s not going to be easy, of course, but we have fight in us," he added.
Friday's knockout draw beckons
With the draw scheduled for Friday morning, Galatasaray fans are eagerly waiting to see if they will be tasked with another English giant. The Turkish side has already established itself as a "giant-killer" this term, but a two-legged affair against a resurgent Liverpool side seeking to avenge their September defeat would be their sternest test to date.
Osimhen’s focus remains on the collective spirit within the Galatasaray dressing room, which was evident in their resilient display against Juventus. Whether it is a return to North London to face Tottenham or a historic visit to Anfield, the Nigerian marksman believes his side has the mental fortitude to cause another major upset on the grandest stage of them all.
