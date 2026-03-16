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Daniel Buse

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"It was too long for me": Former national coach Jogi Löw has not looked into the reasons behind Mesut Özil’s resignation from the DFB squad

The 2014 World Cup winner ended his international career four years later – much to the disappointment of the national team manager.

In a TV documentary about Mesut Özil, former Germany manager Joachim Löw revealed that he had not given much thought to the 2014 World Cup winner’s retirement, which the player announced following the team’s disappointing World Cup campaign in Russia four years later.

  • Özil had made headlines in the run-up to the 2018 tournament because – just like Ilkay Gündogan – he had visited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and had his photo taken with him. 

    Public sentiment in Germany turned against Özil, who resigned following Germany’s historic group-stage exit in Russia and accused DFB officials of racism in a three-part post written in English. 

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  • Mesut ÖzilGetty Images

    Joachim Löw: "I was disappointed at the time"

    "I never read the whole press release or the reasons behind it. Firstly, it was too long for me, and secondly, I was disappointed at the time because I hadn’t actually heard it from him personally," Löw said in the ZDF documentary "Mesut Özil – zu Gast bei Freunden". 

    Özil himself was not available for the multi-part documentary and has been turning down all media enquiries for several years. "Mesut now lives in Turkey and is rarely in Germany, or only very rarely," reported Löw.

  • GER ONLY Mesut Özil Basaksehirimago images

    Özil's view: "We didn't do anything wrong"

    According to Özil’s former agent, Erkut Sögüt, the fact that the resignation statement turned into a reckoning with DFB officials was the player’s own wish: “For Mesut, it was clear from the start: we have nothing to apologise for. We did nothing wrong. That was exactly how he wanted it,” he said. 

    Özil ended his football career in 2023, having most recently played for Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey.

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  • Mesut Özil's clubs:

    2005–2008FC Schalke 04
    2008–2010Werder Bremen
    2010–2013Real Madrid
    2013–2021Arsenal
    2021–2022Fenerbahçe
    2022–2023Basaksehir
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