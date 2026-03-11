"It's boring to watch": Former FC Bayern Munich star already fed up with the Premier League

Tel is also bothered by the way in which set pieces, which have become enormously important, are executed, especially in the Premier League. "The scuffles in the penalty area in front of the goalkeepers? I told the assistant coach responsible for set pieces at Tottenham: 'Don't put me on man-to-man marking.' Because it's pure chaos out there!" Tel explained that he doesn't think much of it.

Tottenham's arch-rivals Arsenal are pioneers in causing a huge commotion in the five-metre area during corners and free kicks, with several players blocking the opposing goalkeeper. Their success provides them with a decisive argument for their strategy, but Tel is fed up with it: "Everyone is pushing everyone else, throwing each other to the ground, holding on to each other. Forget it! The goalkeeper can't come out, he can't see anything."

Liverpool manager Arne Slot recently expressed similar criticism of the current trend in set pieces. Meanwhile, Arsenal's set-piece coach Nicolas Jover recently had to read the headline about himself in the Swiss newspaper Blick: "Is this man ruining football?"