'It's all the past' - Jurgen Klopp insists he and Mohamed Salah are 'friends' now & explains why they butted heads at Liverpool

Klopp added on Salah's standing in his home country: "So this is his exceptional player. He's an example for so many, so many, not only the Arabic world, but of course in the Arabic world. I think Egypt is probably one of the countries I better don't make holiday because he made me really famous there! So there's no holiday possible. We were lucky with many players, but I think with Mo especially because of the numbers he produced over the years, they are second to none."

He went on to mention Salah in the same breath as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when elaborating on the outgoing Liverpool icon's professionalism. "Did he perform every day? Probably not. But I can't remember one player to be honest who did that... Of course, as a coach, you stand out there and you think, 'Yeah, he could do this better, he could do that better.' But looking back, we just witnessed greatness," Klopp said. "That's the truth as well. That's the truth as well because most of the time he delivered in an incredible way and most of the time he's got incredible goals. Most of the time he decided games for us and most of the time he pushed us to the next level. He is until today an incredible professional. So that's it. And none of us, nobody was perfect, not Messi or Ronaldo, not Mo Salah They are not perfect, but they are closer than us to that."