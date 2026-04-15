“It looks really bad”: Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike suffered a horror injury against PSG-now his World Cup hopes are in doubt

Liverpool manager Arne Slot confirmed the forward’s injury is “really bad”, though he could not specify the severity. Further tests are scheduled for Wednesday.

“Losing a player is something we’ve experienced many times this season,” Slot noted, adding that it is “particularly difficult” for Ekitike at this crucial stage of the campaign.

In the 28th minute, Ekitike attempted to run onto a ball played forward by Dominik Szoboszlai, took a step, slipped slightly and went down immediately afterwards. He then clutched his heel and shook his head repeatedly during the treatment break.

As medical staff tended to him, opposing players Achraf Hakimi and Willian Pacho offered words of support, holding his hands.

Mohamed Salah replaced him after half an hour, and Ekitike now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, almost certainly ruling him out of both Liverpool’s season and France’s World Cup campaign.