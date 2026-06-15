AFP
Ismael Saibari agrees €55m transfer to Bayern Munich as medical booked in for Morocco & PSV star
Agreement reached for Eredivisie star
The €55 million transfer represents a historic moment for PSV, as it marks the highest fee they have ever received for a player, comfortably surpassing their previous record sales. The 25-year-old midfielder has seen his stock rise meteorically over the last twelve months, attracting interest from across Europe's elite. Bayern have moved swiftly to secure his signature, tying the Moroccan talent down to a long-term contract that will run until the summer of 2031, according to Voetbal International.
Medical logistics planned during World Cup
Despite being currently occupied with international duties at the World Cup, Saibari's transfer is not expected to face any significant delays. The Moroccan star made headlines on the world stage after scoring a brilliant goal against Brazil in a 1-1 draw, further proving his ability to perform under the brightest lights.
Arrangements have already been made for Saibari to undergo his medical examination in the United States, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. This is possible because the Bayern club doctor is currently working with the German national team across the Atlantic, allowing the final hurdles to be cleared without the player needing to fly to Munich immediately.
El Khannouss endorses 'deserving' move
Previously, rumours about the transfer received a glowing endorsement from someone who knows the Bundesliga well - Morocco team-mate Bilal El Khannouss. Speaking to the media, the Stuttgart midfielder expressed his excitement about Saibari potentially joining him in Germany.
"To be honest, I don't interfere in other people's careers," El Khannouss told Sky Sport Germany. "He's a very close friend of mine, but I don't meddle in such private matters. I don't know if it's true or not. I hope so for his sake because he really deserves it. Of course [Saibari is capable of playing in Germany]. He's an incredible player. And I wish him the best of luck in playing for a big team. I hope it happens."
- AFP
Impressive numbers at PSV Eindhoven
Saibari’s statistics in the Netherlands make for impressive reading. He has played 142 official matches for PSV. In those matches, he scored 42 times and provided 29 assists. Beyond the individual accolades, the Morocco international has been a serial winner. He helped PSV to win the Eredivisie title in each of the last three campaigns and added two KNVB Cup medals to his trophy cabinet.
With his future secured, Saibari will continue to focus on the national team. Morocco will face Scotland in their second Group C match on June 19, aiming to secure their first win of this summer's tournament.