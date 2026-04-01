According to the Bild newspaper, the 25-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been hit harder than initially feared. The injury is reportedly a tear in the lateral ligament of his knee.
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Is the World Cup seriously in jeopardy? New details emerge about BVB star Felix Nmecha’s injury
Nevertheless, the Black and Yellows have opted for a conservative treatment approach, meaning there will be no surgery. Nmecha is still expected to be out of action for several weeks and is set to make his comeback only shortly before the end of the season, in the final matches of the current campaign in May.
This would mean the 25-year-old would also be fit in time to join the World Cup squad. National coach Julian Nagelsmann will announce his squad on 12 May, ahead of the friendlies against Finland (31 May) and the USA (6 June).
However, a call-up is by no means certain, as Nagelsmann made clear on the sidelines of Monday’s 2-1 win against Ghana: “There is definitely a risk that he won’t be able to play in the World Cup,” the national coach explained there. "Even after recovery, a quick comeback is not guaranteed: "But even then, there is still no guarantee that he will be pain-free or able to tolerate the pain. It is certainly an injury that is no walk in the park."
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Nmecha is an indispensable first-team regular at BVB
Nmecha sustained his injury during Dortmund’s 3-2 win against HSV on 21 May. The midfielder was only substituted in stoppage time, after which BVB confirmed he had suffered a lateral ligament injury in his knee. Nmecha is expected to be out for “several weeks”, though no specific timeframe was given.
Following strong performances this season, Nmecha has become an indispensable member of Dortmund’s first-team squad, and he is also tipped to play a key role for the German national team.
Even record-breaking Germany international Lothar Matthäus recently praised the 25-year-old to the skies: “If Felix Nmecha continues to develop in this way and remains injury-free, then he will not only be a key figure at Dortmund, but can also be the playmaker in the national team – a role that Kimmich is no longer able to fulfil due to his new position.”
BVB - Fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's upcoming matches
Date
Match
4 April, 6.30 pm
VfB Stuttgart v BVB (Bundesliga)
11 April, 3.30 pm
BVB v Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)
18 April, 3.30 pm
TSG Hoffenheim v BVB (Bundesliga)