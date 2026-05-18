Is Ousmane Dembele in danger of missing Champions League final? Luis Enrique delivers injury update after PSG talisman forced off against Paris FC

Dembele left the pitch at the Stade Jean-Bouin prematurely on Sunday, heading straight to the locker room after what appeared to be a thigh issue. With the clash against Arsenal in the Champions League final scheduled for Saturday, May 30, the timing of the injury could not be worse for Luis Enrique’s side.

The 29-year-old was replaced by Portugal international Goncalo Ramos mid-way through the first half against Paris FC after suffering a knock. Dembele has once again been a leading figure for the Parisian side this season, and losing him for the European showpiece would be a significant blow to their hopes of lifting the trophy for the second year running.