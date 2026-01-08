AFP
Is Luis Enrique leaving PSG? French champions address wild rumour of imminent exit despite 'lifetime' contract offer
Campos hits back at exit claims
The hierarchy at PSG moved quickly this week to extinguish a surprising rumour regarding the future of their head coach. On Tuesday, Spanish outlet Marca published a report citing information from German newspaper Bild, alleging that Luis Enrique had already decided to walk away from the Parc des Princes when his contract expires in the summer of 2027.
The report claimed that the former Barcelona boss had no intention of extending his stay beyond that date, casting doubt on the long-term project currently being built in the French capital. However, the story was soon challenged by PSG sporting director Campos.
Speaking to French broadcaster Canal+ shortly after the rumours began to circulate, Campos issued a categorical denial. He stated that the information was "100 per cent fake news" and insisted that there was no truth to the suggestion that Enrique is looking for an exit route.
The mystery of the German report
Adding to the confusion is the origin of the initial claim. While Marca attributed the news to Bild, extensive searches of the German publication’s website and recent print editions have failed to locate the specific article in question. This "phantom" report has led to questions about where the information originated, with sources in France suggesting it first started circulating on social media.
The lack of a verifiable primary source has only strengthened PSG’s position that the story is baseless. The club are currently enjoying a period of relative calm following years of managerial turbulence, and the suggestion that their coach is plotting a departure in advance runs contrary to the current mood at the PSG training ground.
A contract like no other
Far from planning for his departure, reports suggest that PSG are actually looking to bind Luis Enrique to the club for the remainder of his top-level career. According to recent reports, the club’s Qatari owners are preparing a contract offer that is unprecedented in European football: a "lifetime" deal.
While the specific legalities of a "lifetime" contract in football are complex, the sentiment behind the offer is clear. The club's leadership, led by president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, views Enrique as the perfect man to continue their dominance, having witnessed him guide the team to their first ever Champions League title and two Ligue 1 titles. They are reportedly willing to offer him a deal that runs for at least a decade, effectively handing him the keys to the club in a manner similar to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United or Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.
This potential offer would grant Enrique immense power over recruitment, academy development, and the broader sporting philosophy of the club. It represents a massive vote of confidence in a manager who has only been in the role since 2023 but has already fundamentally reshaped the team's identity.
The new era in Paris
The desire to keep Enrique long-term stems from the successful transition the club has undergone under his guidance. When he arrived, PSG was a team defined by superstars such as Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi. The culture was often criticised as disjointed, with individual brilliance papering over cracks in the collective structure.
Since then, Enrique has overseen a radical overhaul. The superstars have departed, replaced by a younger, hungrier squad focused on high-pressing and possession football. The emergence of talents such as Bradley Barcola, Warren Zaire-Emery and Joao Neves has been central to this shift, culminating in their maiden European title at the first time of asking following Mbappe's departure. The board believes that Enrique is the only manager capable of developing these prospects into world-beaters while maintaining domestic dominance.
The "fake news" denial and the "lifetime contract" rumour essentially tell the same story: PSG are finally prioritising stability. For over a decade, the club operated with a revolving door policy regarding managers, with the likes of Carlo Ancelotti, Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel, and Mauricio Pochettino all departing despite winning silverware.
By backing Luis Enrique so publicly, Campos and Al-Khelaifi are signalling an end to that volatility and build a sustainable winning machine.
