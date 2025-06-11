Is Federico Chiesa the next Antony? Liverpool winger contemplating Real Betis transfer to get career back on track following miserable spell with Arne Slot's side
Inspired by Antony's successful loan spell, Federico Chiesa wants to walk on the same path to rejuvenate his career by joining Real Betis.
- Federico Chiesa is contemplating a move to Spain
- Wants to copy Antony's success story at Real Betis
- Manuel Pellegrini's system hailed for rejuvenating careers