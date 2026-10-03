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FBL-EUR-NATIONS-ISR-IRLAFP
Moataz Elgammal

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson forced to abandon press conference following racism accusations from Israeli journalists

H. Hallgrimsson
Ireland vs Israel
Ireland
Israel
UEFA Nations League B

The Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson abruptly concluded his press conference following a tense altercation. An Israeli journalist levelled severe allegations against his squad, claiming they directed racist remarks at their players. The heated exchange forced officials to intervene and halt the briefing just one day before their highly anticipated Nations League rematch.

  • Tensions erupt during media briefing

    Hallgrimsson was compelled to abandon his media duties in Backa Topola after what he described as a "verbal attack". According to the Daily Mail, the briefing derailed when an Israeli reporter alleged that the Ireland players had called their opponents "monkeys" during their first encounter.

    "That is completely untrue. That is completely untrue," an Irish press officer immediately stated, shutting down the claim. Despite attempts to remove the microphone, the reporter insisted they were not lying, prompting Hallgrimsson to exit the room and conduct a separate huddle with the Irish media outside.

  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-ISR-IRLAFP

    Political backdrop and ongoing investigations

    The first fixture between the two nations was heavily overshadowed by the ongoing conflict, leading Ireland to perform several gestures. Hallgrimsson saw his players vote to wear black armbands, lower their heads during the Israeli national anthem, and refuse to exchange pennants.

    Furthermore, questions regarding non-football matters dominated the aborted press conference, including an inquiry about a diverted flight. Meanwhile, the Football Association of Ireland have launched an internal investigation into separate allegations that Adam Idah was subjected to racist abuse from Israeli supporters during the initial match earlier this week.

  • Solomon issues strong warning ahead of rematch

    Following the first meeting, Manor Solomon delivered a fiery response to the gestures made by Ireland. The Israel captain and forward alleged that the opposition players said nonsense to them during the game and warned of a fierce response on the pitch.

    Solomon stated: "If I say what I think about them, I'll probably be banned for a few games so I don't want to say. Of course they hate us and we don't like them. I believe in ourselves that we can do it. I know who I'm with here, I know the players and the team, we will get out of this and get revenge for this. I'm already looking forward to the next game against them, it's going to be completely different. What they did with the anthem? I'm not interested in them, we have a country that is ten times better than theirs, stronger, an amazing country with amazing people. We are proud to wear the national team's shirt and be Israelis. We are proud of our country and our soldiers. (The Irish) can play all their tricks. We are Israelis and love the country. And that will always be the case."

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  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-ISR-IRLAFP

    What happens next in the Nations League?

    Ireland and Israel are set to face off on Sunday behind closed doors in Serbia. Hallgrimsson will demand his squad remain fully focused on footballing matters. They look to secure a crucial Nations League victory, overcoming the intense off-field distractions surrounding this politically charged encounter.

UEFA Nations League B
Ireland crest
Ireland
IRL
Israel crest
Israel
ISR