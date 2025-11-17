Getty Images Sport
Ireland hero Troy Parrott opens up on sensational hat-trick to keep nation's World Cup dreams alive
Hungary's dream shattered as Ireland reached play-offs
Hungary captain and Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai was visibly distraught at full time as they gave up on their lead twice in their final qualifying game against Ireland during the weekend and lost the clash 3-2 to see their World Cup dreams shattered. Daniel Lukacs handed Hungary a third-minute lead before Parrott scored an equaliser 12 minutes later. Barnabas Varga then restored the hosts' lead in the 37th minute as they headed into the break with a 2-1 lead.
Parrott, however, had a different plan as he once again equalised in the 80th minute before scoring a last-gasp winner. With three points, Ireland finished second in their group behind Portugal and progressed to the qualifying play-offs, which will be played in March.
Parrott reacts to incredible hat-trick
After the sensational performance in the World Cup qualifying match, Parrott told RTE: "I'm really, really emotional. They're tears of joy. Ah, what a night, what a night. This is why we love football, because things like this can happen. Look, I love where I'm from, so this means the world to me. My family is here.
"It's the first time I've cried in years as well, I really, really can't believe it. Everyone is crying. I said against Portugal that this is what dreams are made of, but this tonight, I don't think I'll ever have a better night in my whole life. That is really a fairy tale. You can't even dream about something like that. Honestly, I have no words to describe my emotions right now."
He added: "I think everyone wrote us off at the start of the group, and I couldn't have said it enough. There's always a chance and we've taken the chance. I think everyone should be proud of the group of players that are over there. To go down in the game twice and then to come back like that is beautiful."
Parrott told he is better than Lionel Messi
Republic of Ireland fans were understandably on cloud nine after Parrott inspired a sensational comeback against Hungary. Fans were jubilant to see their World Cup hopes kept alive by the AZ Alkmaar forward as they hailed him as the best player in the world and a better player than Argentina captain Lionel Messi.
After the game, Parrott had reacted to the victory as he told reporters: "I said against Portugal that this is what dreams are made of, but I think tonight, I will never have a better night in my whole life. It is a fairytale. You can't even dream about something like that. I have no words to describe the emotions right now."
Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson, on the other hand, told RTE: "We seemed to be nervous at the beginning, struggling with movements and defending too late and not aggressive enough. We put in everything and threw in three strikers in the end. The guys deserved what happened and congratulations to the Irish nation for having the guys."
Who will be Ireland's opponents in play-offs?
After the dream night in Budapest, Ireland will now wait to determine their opponents in the World Cup play-offs, which will be played in March. The play-offs will feature 12 runners-up from the UEFA section of qualification, along with the four best-placed UEFA Nations League group winners who failed to finish in the top two of their respective groups. The draw to determine play-off paths will take place at FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, on November 20.
