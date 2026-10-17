Inter player ratings vs Bologna: Thuram and Augusto spearhead clinical second-half comeback

Josep Martinez - 6/10

The goalkeeper had a relatively quiet evening despite the early goal conceded. Martinez could do little to prevent Pobega's clinical finish in the 10th minute. He finished the game with three saves and provided a steady base for Inter’s 683 passes, though his distribution was rarely tested under high pressure.

Yann Aurel Bisseck - 6.5/10

Operating on the right of the back three, Bisseck was physically dominant but occasionally lacked the positional discipline required against early counters. He settled as the game progressed, contributing to the side's overall defensive solidity as they limited the hosts to just four shots on target.

Manuel Akanji - 8/10

The central pillar of the defence, Akanji was instrumental in build-up play and highly rated across statistical metrics. He marshalled the backline effectively after the initial shock of the opening goal, ensuring the defensive line stayed high to squeeze the space available to the opposition attackers.

Alessandro Bastoni - 7.5/10

Bastoni provided his usual progressive passing from deep, often acting as an auxiliary playmaker. While he wasn't directly involved in the goals, his ability to break the first line of the press was vital in maintaining control of the match.