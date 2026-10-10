Inter player ratings vs Parma: Marcus Thuram steals the show as Chivu’s side seal dominant 3-0 victory

Inter Milan maintained their formidable presence at the summit of Serie A with a ruthless 3-0 demolition of Parma Calcio 1913. The contest was effectively settled within the first 31 minutes as Cristian Chivu’s side capitalised on their tactical superiority and territorial dominance. By controlling 59% of the ball and creating a significant 2.36 Expected Goals (xG), the Nerazzurri never looked troubled by a Parma side that struggled to find a foothold in the match.
The breakthrough came early when Petar Sucic found the net in the 13th minute, setting the tone for a one-sided affair. Hakan Calhanoglu doubled the advantage shortly after from the penalty spot, punishng the visitors for their defensive lapses. The final blow was delivered by Marcus Thuram, who capped off a brilliant team move assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The second half was a mere formality as Inter managed their physical output, securing a clean sheet and all three points with minimum fuss.