Inter player ratings vs Parma: Marcus Thuram steals the show as Chivu’s side seal dominant 3-0 victory

Josep Martinez - 7/10

A quiet evening for the Spaniard, who was rarely tested by the Parma frontline. He made two saves to preserve his clean sheet and displayed his typical composure in possession, helping Inter build from the back against a sporadic press.

Yann Bisseck - 7/10

The young defender showed great physical presence and reading of the game. He was solid in individual duels and comfortable carrying the ball into the midfield, contributing to Inter's defensive stability throughout the 90 minutes.

Benjamin Pavard - 8/10

The Frenchman was the architect of the defensive line, positioning himself perfectly to intercept any burgeoning Parma attacks. His distribution was elite, often finding the wing-backs with cross-field switches that stretched the opposition.

Carlos Augusto - 7/10

Playing in the back three, Augusto offered excellent recovery speed and tactical flexibility. He balanced his defensive duties with intelligent overlapping runs when Inter shifted into their offensive phase.