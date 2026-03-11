Inter: not only Calhanoglu and Frattesi, doubts also about Mkhitaryan's future

The summer of 2026 will see Inter's midfield undergo a necessary and inevitable revolution. In Milan, plans for the future are already underway and, although finishing the season with the Scudetto as the top priority, some in Viale della Liberazione are already beginning to take stock of what the next moves should be in such a crucial department.

The future of Davide Frattes and Hakan Calhanoglu is a topic that has already been widely discussed, but unlike a few weeks ago, the sentiment regarding Henrik Mkhitaryan is also changing.