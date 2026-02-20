Goal.com
Live
MLS Player Survey GFXGOAL
Alex Labidou

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi remains MLS’s top star - but should the league change its format or consider promotion-relegation? GOAL surveyed players to find out

GOAL surveyed players across MLS for the 2026 season on a number of topics, with some surprising responses

News alert: Lionel Messi is still Major League Soccer’s biggest star.

But he’s far from the only reason there’s momentum around the league. From improved infrastructure to a growing pool of young talent, MLS continues to build toward something bigger. It may not be the best league in the world, but it is increasingly one of the most compelling - at least that’s the prevailing sentiment among the players GOAL surveyed in its second annual MLS Player Survey.

With the league just two seasons away from a seismic shift to a fall-spring calendar, there’s also no shortage of debate. Those conversations - about where MLS is headed, what’s working, and what still isn’t - were front of mind for the players who took part in the survey, offering unfiltered opinions without attribution.

Will the World Cup accelerate MLS’s growth? Does the league need to rethink its format? Which clubs are best run - and which issues matter most to players as they look toward the league’s future?

As exciting as this moment has been for MLS fans, the more revealing perspective comes from those living it every day. GOAL spoke with players from all 30 teams ahead of the 2026 season, asking everything from who they believe are the league’s best - and most overrated - players to their favorite MLS cities and the coaches they’d most like to play for. To encourage candor, all responses were anonymous.

Some of the results were predictable. Others were not.

  • Lionel Messi Receives 2025 MLS Seasons MVP AwardGetty Images Sport

    WHO IS THE BEST PLAYER IN MLS?

    We gave it away in the intro, but similar to the inaugural player survey, Messi reigns supreme. 

    While it wasn't as pronounced as last year, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner walked away with 70 percent of the player vote. 

    Here is how the vote broke down: 

    PlayerTeamPercentage of votes
    Lionel MessiInter Miami70%
    Denis BouangaLAFC 15%
    Riqui Puig (when healthy)LA Galaxy8%
    Son Heung-MinLAFC8%
    • Advertisement
  • Charlotte FC v New York City FC - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport

    WHO IS THE MOST OVERRATED PLAYER IN MLS?

    Unlike the previous category, where Messi was the runaway favorite, players were divided on who they felt were the most overrated players in the league. Ultimately, it came down to a three-way tie between Charlotte's Wilfried Zaha, Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna, and Toronto FC's new marquee signing, Walker Zimmerman. 

    Here is the breakdown: 

    PlayerTeamPercentage of votes
    Diego LunaReal Salt Lake17%
    Wilfried ZahaCharlotte FC17%
    Walker ZimmermanToronto FC17%
    Rodrigo De PaulInter Miami8%
    EvanderFC Cincinnati 8%
    Thomas MullerVancouver Whitecaps8%
    Gabriel PecLA Galaxy8%
    Myrto UzuniAustin FC 8%
    Dayne St. ClairInter Miami8%
  • Dejan Joveljic Sporting Kansas City 2025Imagn

    WHO IS THE MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER IN MLS?

    Dejan Joveljić lifted MLS Cup with the LA Galaxy in 2024. Months later, he was the blockbuster acquisition for Sporting Kansas City - one of the league's small-market teams. The move took him out of Hollywood, but not out of the respect of his peers - who named him MLS’s most underrated player in GOAL’s annual survey.

    PlayerTeamPercentage of votes
    Dejan JoveljićSporting KC27%
    Cristian EspinozaNashville SC18%
    Jack McGlynnHouston Dynamo9%
    Lawrence EnnaliHouston Dynamo9%
    Mark DelgadoLAFC9%
    Sean ZawadzkiColumbus9%
    Sam SurridgeNashville SC9%
    Jeppe TverskovSan Diego FC9%

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • WILL THE WORLD CUP MAKE MLS MORE POPULAR?

    This is the one area where players unanimously agreed.
    100%
     Yes
  • US-HEALTH-VIRUSAFP

    FAVORITE MLS CITY TO PLAY IN?

    Los Angeles is a repeat winner from last year's survey with 42 percent of the overall vote, but some players felt the need to clearly designate the LAFC side of the Angel City as their preference. San Diego FC, new rivals with both clubs, came in at second. 

    RankCity / ClubShare of votes
    1Los Angeles (standalone)26%
    T-2LAFC16%
    T-2San Diego16%
    T-4Philadelphia14%
    T-4Chicago14%
    T-4Houston14%
  • Columbus Crew v Colorado RapidsGetty Images Sport

    LEAST FAVORITE STADIUM TO PLAY IN

    Two stadiums that have faced public criticism emerged as players’ least favorite places to play: Colorado Rapids’ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park and Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Revolution.

    The Revolution have announced plans for a long-anticipated move to a soccer-specific stadium in Everett. The Rapids, meanwhile, have not announced plans to significantly update Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, which has drawn criticism in recent years for a lack of renovations.

    Here is the breakdown: 

    StadiumClubShare of votes
    Dick’s Sporting Goods ParkColorado Rapids17%
    Gillette StadiumNew England Revolution17%
    Audi FieldD.C. United8%
    Toyota StadiumFC Dallas8%
    Shell Energy StadiumHouston Dynamo8%
    Providence ParkPortland Timbers8%
    Lumen FieldSeattle Sounders8%
    BMO FieldToronto FC8%
    BC PlaceVancouver Whitecaps8%
  • Los Angeles Football Club v Colorado Rapids - 2025 Concacaf Champions CupGetty Images Sport

    BEST OPPOSING FANS?

    The 3252, represent, represent!

    LAFC and their well-known supporter groups at BMO Stadium nearly edged a narrow field of contenders. 

    RankClubShare of votes
    1LAFC29%
    T-2Portland Timbers20%
    T-2Seattle Sounders20%
    T-2Austin FC20%
    5St. Louis City SC11%
  • Seattle Sounders FC v Los Angeles Football ClubGetty Images Sport

    WHICH IS THE BEST RUN TEAM IN MLS?

    Players were asked which team was the best run outside of their own organizations. In a change from last year, which LAFC was voted best, the Seattle Sounders came out on top. 

    Here are the vote breakdowns: 

    RankClubShare of votes
    1Seattle Sounders24%
    2LAFC18%
    T-3Nashville SC12%
    T-3FC Cincinnati12%
    T-3Chicago Fire12%
    T-3Philadelphia Union12%
  • Chicago Fire FC v Orlando City SC - Eastern Conference Wild CardGetty Images Sport

    WHICH MLS COACH WOULD YOU MOST LIKE TO PLAY FOR?

    Outside of their own managers, players were asked which MLS coach they would most like to play for. This year, that distinction went to former USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter, who returned to MLS last season and now leads the Chicago Fire.

    Berhalter finished comfortably ahead of the field, while FC Cincinnati’s Pat Noonan also drew significant interest. Notably, several coaches who previously worked under Berhalter - including Nashville’s BJ Callaghan and San Diego FC’s Mikey Varas - were also named.

    RankCoachClubShare of responses
    1Gregg BerhalterChicago Fire30%
    2Pat NoonanFC Cincinnati20%
    T-3BJ CallaghanNashville SC10%
    T-3Mikey VarasSan Diego FC10%
    T-3Marko MitrovićNew England Revolution10%
    T-3Brian SchmetzerSeattle Sounders10%
    T-3N/AN/A10%
    NOTE: Some responses were left blank or listed as N/A.
  • Cavan Sullivan Philadelphia Union U.S. Open Cup 2025Imagn

    WHAT IS MLS'S GREATEST STRENGTH?

    Players were asked to provide written answers to this question. Here are some of the top responses:

    PLAYER: "The league has a very good reputation internationally, and a lot of players and coaches want to come. It is a well-run league."

    PLAYER: "Messi"

    PLAYER: "Having playoffs to end the season."

    PLAYER: "Quality of players "

    PLAYER: "Youth talent"

    PLAYER: "The fans"

    PLAYER: "Marketing"

    It should be noted that Messi was mentioned by at least four players. 

  • Lionel Messi Receives 2025 MLS Seasons MVP AwardGetty Images Sport

    WHAT DOES MLS NEED TO CHANGE?

    Players were also asked to provide written answers about areas in which the league can improve:

    PLAYER: "Higher spending (floor and cap), get rid of TAM/GAM, and make it easier to build/keep rosters together." 

    PLAYER: "Salary cap"

    PLAYER: "Every team gets its own jersey brand. Not every team has adidas jerseys." 

    PLAYER: "More money for salaries."

    PLAYER: "Change the roster rules, give teams more flexibility to spend how they want."

    PLAYER: "Continue growing player standards "

    PLAYER: "Fan connection "

    PLAYER: "Not be a single entity [league]"

    PLAYER: "TV Deal"

    NOTE: Salary cap and roster rules were mentioned by multiple players in this survey. 

  • ARE YOU EXCITED ABOUT THE SCHEDULE SWITCH?

    In arguably the most significant change in league history, MLS is moving to a fall-spring schedule for the 2027-28 season to align with the European calendar. The league and its top executives have stressed this move is going to help the league better compete in the global transfer and be more visible in a crowded American sports scene. 

    Here is how the players felt about the move: 

    92%
     Yes
     No

  • SHOULD MLS CHANGE ITS LEAGUE FORMAT?

    While players were largely aligned on schedule shift, it was more of a split when it came to whether or not the league should change its current league structure. 

    58%
     Yes
     No
  • Los Angeles Football Club v Columbus Crew - 2023 MLS CupGetty Images Sport

    WHAT SHOULD THE LEAGUE CHANGE ITS FORMAT TO?

    Players were also asked to give written answers if they agreed on a format switch on what the format should be. Here are their suggestions: 

    PLAYER: "Four, geographically based conferences, play every team at least once every two years."

    PLAYER:  "One table format."

    PLAYER: "No playoffs. If yes, only one game."

    PLAYER: "Promotion-Relegation"

    PLAYER: "Regular season, no playoff, everyone plays everybody done."

  • SHOULD MLS CONSIDER PROMOTION-RELEGATION?

    USL generated plenty of buzz with its announcement of a promotion-relegation, prompting questions on whether or not MLS should follow suit. Here's how the players surveyed view it: 

    67%
    Yes    No
  • The Mirage Hotel & Casino Closes In Las VegasGetty Images News

    WHAT'S MARKET MLS SHOULD CONSIDER FOR EXPANSION?

    Las Vegas was, once again, the clear favorite for MLS expansion, but there were some new challengers in the runner-ups. Players voiced their interest in seeing places like Baltimore and even New Orleans vie for the league's next destination. 

    RankCity / ProposalShare of responses
    1Las Vegas50%
    2Phoenix17%
    T-3Baltimore8%
    T-3New Orleans8%
    T-3San Francisco8%
    T-3Move San Jose to San Francisco8%
0