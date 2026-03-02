Inter Miami player ratings vs Orlando City: Lionel Messi and Telasco Segovia fuel four-goal second half outburst in comeback win

Sunday night in Orlando was pure Jekyll and Hyde from Inter Miami. The first half was flat and fragile, reminiscent of their 3-0 season-opening loss to Los Angeles FC. The second was electric - a Lionel Messi-led surge that turned a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 statement.

Messi leveled it at 2-2 with a strike from distance after finding a pocket of space. Segovia assisted both of those finishes before scoring the go-ahead himself in the 85th minute. Moments later, Orlando City midfielder Colin Guske was sent off, and Messi buried the ensuing free kick, effectively finishing off an Orlando City team that didn’t know what hit them.

This wasn’t a perfect Inter Miami performance. The defense remains a concern, particularly after a shaky first half. Dayne St. Clair and German Berterame, the two big offseason signings, have both struggled. For all their star power, Miami look flawed.

But, just as they did last season, those lows don't really matter because the highs are so high. This may not have been the perfect Inter Miami game, but it was the perfect showcase of what Inter Miami can do as they went from poor to unstoppable in the blink of an eye to earn three much-needed points.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Inter&Co Stadium...x