Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2025
Chris Burton

Inter Miami boost as Lionel Messi 'felt very good' on goalscoring return - with Argentine superstar ready to be unleashed on MLS again after wowing Jamaican fans in CONCACAF Champions Cup

L. MessiInter Miami CFMajor League SoccerCONCACAF Champions CupCavalier SC vs Inter Miami CFCavalier SC

Inter Miami have been boosted by the news that Lionel Messi "felt very good" on his return to action, with the Argentine star netting versus Cavalier.

  • Sat out three successive matches
  • On the bench against Cavalier
  • Netted to seal quarter-final berth
