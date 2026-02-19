Inter left furious as UEFA ignore complaint over Bodo/Glimt pitch as Lautaro Martinez suffers injury in Champions League defeat

Inter’s Champions League play-off trip to the Arctic Circle resulted in more than just a disappointing 3-1 first-leg deficit. According to Gazzetta, the Italian giants were not satisfied by the artificial surface provided by Bodo/Glimt.

The source of the frustration stems from the pre-match preparation at the Aspmyra Stadion. Groundsmen were forced to clear huge heaps of snow using heavy machinery, a process Inter claims left the pitch with dangerous dips and ridges. Despite last-minute repairs to the flanks, the Nerazzurri had already voiced informal concerns to UEFA delegates before kick-off, fearing for the safety of their star assets on the uneven synthetic grass.

The club's fears were realized in the 60th minute when captain Lautaro suffered a sharp pain in his calf during a support phase of movement, forcing an immediate substitution. The tactical void left by the Argentine's exit allowed the Norwegian hosts to strike twice in quick succession. Inter now face a mountain to climb in the second leg, compounded by the fact that Piotr Zielinski also required medical evaluation following the bruising encounter.