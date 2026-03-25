Inter, Calhanoglu: "Juventus and Barcelona wanted me. Chivu gives everyone a chance; it was different with Inzaghi"

Hakan Çalhanoğlu on Cristian Chivu’s arrival as Inter manager: “With him, there are opportunities for everyone. It was different with Inzaghi.”





The Nerazzurri midfielder spoke to KAFA Sports and, in conversation with the Turkish YouTube channel’s correspondents, touched on various topics, from his move from Milan to Inter to the changes faced by the club based on Viale della Liberazione this summer.





In particular, the change on the bench, with the departure of Simone Inzaghi and the arrival of Cristian Chivu.