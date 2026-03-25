Inter: Barcelona make a move for Bastoni; initial contact made with the player

For Alessandro Bastoni, the Inter-Juventus match could well mark a turning point.





His dive against Kalulu and the subsequent celebration when the referee showed the Bianconeri player a red card have changed perceptions of the 1999-born defender, who has since been booed in every Italian stadium except San Siro.





It is undeniable that the atmosphere surrounding Bastoni is very peculiar at the moment, and who knows if, for the first time, he too is beginning to waver. In the past, no offer has ever made him falter; faced with the possibility of leaving Milan, Bastoni has always said ‘no, thank you’. He has never even wanted to listen to offers that might concern him, even those significantly more lucrative than the contracts he has signed with Inter.





Now, however, the situation is beginning to change; there is more negativity than joy around him, and after so many years, a sense of complacency and routine is also beginning to set in.