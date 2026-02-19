Getty
Incredible stat reveals root of Arsenal's title troubles after Wolves collapse
Arteta under pressure to deliver a trophy triumph
Positive progress has been made at Emirates Stadium under a Spanish tactician, with challenges for major honours at home and abroad being pieced together. Tangible success has, however, proved thin on the ground.
The Gunners remain in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple this season, with a bid for Premier League supremacy being complemented by quests for FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League glory.
Arsenal dropping points from winning positions
Arteta will, however, need to see dogged determination from his side if they are to get across any of those lines in first place. The Gunners have hit a bit of a wobble over recent weeks, picking up just two wins from their last seven Premier League fixtures.
That run of results has seen a commanding lead at the top of the table cut to just five points - with second-placed Manchester City boasting a game in hand. Serious flaws were painfully exposed against Wolves.
Having led 2-0 in the 56th minute at Molineux, Arsenal were pegged back and conceded a dramatic equaliser four minutes into stoppage-time when teenage debutant Tom Edozie fired the ball through and beyond Riccardo Calafiori on the line.
Arsenal have now dropped seven points from winning positions in 2026, with only relegation-threatened West Ham and Crystal Palace (eight apiece) suffering more heartache in that department.
Arteta quizzed on mental fragility of title-chasing Gunners
Arteta acknowledges that he has issues to address in north London. He told reporters when reflecting on a frustrating night in the West Midlands: “Extremely disappointed, obviously, with the result, with the way the game ended, but we have to blame ourselves. I think the performance in the second half didn't show anything close to the standards that are required in this league to win, with the margin that I think should have existed today, especially in the manner that we played the first half. It's a moment of disappointment.
“We all want to talk a lot about how we're feeling, but it's not the moment to do that, because anything that we do has to always and only be with the intention to help the team. Right now I think we have to swallow that frustration. When you are at this level and at the top, you need to take the hit, because today we deserve them as well, and move on as quickly as possible, because on Sunday we have a big game coming up.”
Quizzed on the supposed fragility of his team when put under pressure, with title-chasing leads having been squandered in previous campaigns, Arteta added: “I think any question, any criticism, any opinion, you have to take it on the chin. I think that's it. Any hit, any bullet, take it, because we didn't perform at the level that is required.
“Anything that anybody says can be right because we didn't do what we had to do. The way to do it is on that pitch on Sunday, in a great opportunity that we have. We've always done it, but you're as strong if you show it the next time you do it. To talk and say it here, it's simple, and we have to do it on the pitch.”
North London derby date with Spurs next up for Arsenal
He went on to say of keeping concerned supporters on board: “The more they can be with the players [the better], and I'm going to be the first one to be very close to them because this is nothing to do with attitude or desire. It's completely the opposite. It's part of football.
“Whatever could have gone wrong, it went wrong because when you look at the way we conceded the two goals, without really conceding any other situations, it's very rare. But it happened, and it happened for a reason, and we need to react to that.”
Arteta should not have to push his motivational skills too hard ahead of Arsenal’s next outing, with a derby clash against north London neighbours Tottenham set to be taken in on Sunday.
