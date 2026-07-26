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‘Inability to accept defeat’ - What it is like to play for Jose Mourinho as ex-Real Madrid & Roma star lifts the lid on ‘Special One’
Training under Mourinho
In a revealing interview with Spanish publication MARCA, Mayoral reflected on his career managers. Having spent time together at Roma, where the forward made 56 appearances and scored 18 goals, he provided insight into what it is genuinely like to be managed by Mourinho. Despite not always starting, Mayoral admitted he thoroughly enjoyed the daily work.
"Above all, the training sessions. They were very competitive and very fun. Even though my situation was not ideal, I enjoyed training with him a lot," Mayoral explained, noting the sessions were typically short, lasting around 45 minutes to one hour, but incredibly intense and always with the ball.
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Dressing room tensions
However, the dynamic was not without its flaws. Mourinho boasts an incredible managerial record, winning two Champions Leagues, and domestic titles in Spain, England, Italy, and Portugal. This relentless drive for success often created tension behind the scenes.
"The least? Perhaps a bit was that inability to accept defeat, he made comments inside the dressing room that I did not like," Mayoral revealed. "Not only towards me, but also towards other team-mates. I understand that he is a very competitive person and in the heat of the moment we can all say things, but I believe that respect for people must always be above everything."
A surprisingly close bond
Despite the friction caused by those dressing room outbursts, Mayoral emphasised that Mourinho still showed an approachable side. The striker, who began his career at Real Madrid, noted that Mourinho often conversed with the Spanish players about their shared past.
"Over time, he even surprised me. Because of the conversations we had and some things he told me before certain matches, I felt he valued my work," Mayoral added. "I remember on one occasion he told me I deserved to have played much earlier, and he also spoke very well of me in a press conference. I keep that. He was an approachable person."
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Looking to the future
Mayoral is now entering a crucial final year of his contract with Getafe, where he has recorded 38 goals in 115 matches, hoping to rediscover his top form. Meanwhile, Mourinho has dramatically returned to Real Madrid this summer. After recent spells managing Roma, Fenerbahce, and Benfica, the manager is set to lead Real into the upcoming 2026-27 season with the target to return the club to the top of the European game after two trophyless season.
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