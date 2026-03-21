The Royal Blues secured a 1-1 (1-1) draw in the top-of-the-table clash at Darmstadt 98 and, with seven games remaining, sit one point clear of their closest rivals, SV Elversberg and SC Paderborn. The Lilies trail by a further point in the tight promotion race, sitting in fourth place.
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In the absence of Edin Dzeko: FC Schalke 04 remain top of the 2. Bundesliga table
Moussa Sylla, who came on as a winter signing to replace Dzeko following the latter’s red card against Hannover 96 (2–2), put Schalke ahead with his first goal in 912 minutes (44’). Striker Isac Lidberg equalised for Darmstadt with his 14th goal of the season (45+5). For the hosts, a run of seven home wins came to an end.
The Lilies celebrated early thanks to a slapstick goal: after Loris Karius had parried a shot from Fabian Nürnberger, Schalke conceded a bizarre own goal. Nikola Katic, attempting to clear the ball, struck Moussa Ndiaye, who was lying on the pitch, and he deflected the ball into the net (18'). But referee Robert Hartmann disallowed the supposed lead following a VAR review: Nürnberger had kicked Ndiaye in the calf.
Marseiler has to leave the pitch following what appears to be a serious injury
Shortly afterwards, Darmstadt suffered another setback when Luca Marseiler, apparently without any contact from an opponent, sustained such a serious knee injury that he had to be carried off on a stretcher (26'). Before the break, 98 also fell behind: following a corner from Adil Aouchiche, Timo Becker headed against the post and Sylla pounced to score with a header. However, Lidberg managed to equalise with a turn and shot.
After the break, Schalke keeper Karius made a crucial save against Fraser Hornby (62'). At the other end, substitute Christian Gomis squandered a golden opportunity (84').