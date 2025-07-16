'I find it difficult to understand' - Ilkay Gundogan's agent furious at Man City exit rumours amid suggestion midfielder will be sold to fund rebuild I. Gundogan Manchester City Transfers Premier League

Ilkay Gundogan's agent refuted transfer rumours amid speculation that he could be shipped off to Turkey to fund Manchester City's squad rebuilding. Gundogan has been strongly linked with a move to Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray as reports emerged that the German midfielder's signing could be announced soon. Gundogan returned to City last season after spending a year at Barcelona.