Ilicic: "My Atalanta side could have won the Champions League. Gasperini? He made me realise that in football, you have to run"

Do you remember Josip Ilicic? The Slovenian attacking midfielder, formerly of Atalanta, now plays for Koper back home, and at 38 he has no intention of retiring: “I’m older now,” he jokes to Prime Video, “but I’m still enjoying myself. And as long as I can keep up with the younger lads, I’ll keep playing.” “Atalanta represents something that has stayed with me deep in my heart; we laid the foundations for what they’re still doing today. With the quality we had up front in my day, we could have played with our eyes closed. Atalanta helped me grow as a man; the club never let me down, even in difficult times.”







