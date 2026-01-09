'I am not arrogant' - Liam Rosenior channels Jose Mourinho during first Chelsea press conference with 'I am good at what I do' message

Rosenior was in attendance for Chelsea's midweek 2-1 loss at Fulham as Calum McFarlane took interim charge once more. Marc Cucurella was sent off midway through the first half as the Blues saw a player dismissed for the fifth time in the Premier League this season.

However, it took until the 55th minute for the Whites to make use of their numerical advantage as Raul Jimenez bagged his fifth league goal of the season to put Fulham ahead. Liam Delap then thought he'd rescued a point for the west London side in the 72nd minute before Harry Wilson maintained his good run of form to secure all the spoils for Marco Silva's side on home turf.

Defeat at Craven Cottage extended Chelsea's winless run to five league matches and saw the 2025 UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup winners drop to eighth in the table, three points off Liverpool in fourth.

Rosenior will now assume first-team duties following his arrival from French side Strasbourg as the Blues gear up for their FA Cup third round meeting with London rivals Charlton.