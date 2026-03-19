Igor Tudor charged by FA for ‘home referee’ rant after Tottenham’s defeat to Fulham

Beyond his criticism of the man in the middle, Tudor also took aim at Fulham forward Raul Jimenez for his role in the physical battle against Spurs' backline. The manager described the contact on Dragusin as an “incredible mistake” by the officiating crew and went as far as to label the striker's actions as dishonest.

Tudor was adamant that the goal should have been chalked off, telling reporters that Jimenez was “cheating” by pushing the Tottenham defender to gain an unfair advantage. This combative stance has ultimately led to the disciplinary proceedings now facing the former Marseille and Hellas Verona boss.

He said: "Of course it's a foul, I think. Nine out of 10 people will say it's a foul, I believe, because it's so obvious, you know. Sometimes they don't understand it's enough, even small contact, you know, if it gives you an advantage to score the goal, you need to cancel this, finish it. It's not about a normal duel when he's soft, no, when he pushes with the hands and don't watch the ball, no. Sometimes it's just easy to get advantage."



