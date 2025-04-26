This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'I wouldn't let them be in the same division' - La Liga president Javier Tebas believes multi-team ownership is ruining Liga MX Liga MX LaLiga Groups like Grupo Pachuca, Grupo Orlegi, TV Azteca and Grupo Caliente have been under public scrutiny for owning multiple teams. Tebas stated that Liga MX is not seen worldwide

He mentioned that the league should separate from the FMF

The president of LaLiga said that with proper organization, Liga MX would be top Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱