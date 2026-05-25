'I will call him' - Pep Guardiola reveals advice he'll give to Man City successor as Enzo Maresca appointment edges closer

Guardiola took charge of City for the final time as their Premier League campaign ended with a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Despite the loss, the focus remained fixed on the departing catalyst of the club's modern era. With former assistant Enzo Maresca currently the favourite to step into the dugout following his January exit from Chelsea, Guardiola has made it clear he will be available as a resource.

"When the club tell me who it is, of course I will call him," said Guardiola. "I will tell him, 'Be yourself and the club will support you unconditionally'. That is the biggest compliment, or the biggest luck that all the managers who have been here have had. You will be protected in the bad moments more than any other club. Be yourself, be free, go with your ideas. Work a lot and everything will be fine."