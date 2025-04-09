Newell's Old Boys v Boca Juniors - Torneo Apertura Betano 2025Getty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

' I went [and] paid the clause' - Fernando Gago revealed how he negotiated his departure from Chivas in just one day to join Boca Juniors

F. GagoCD Guadalajara

There are still hard feelings about Gago's departure, but the manager insists he went about his move to Boca in the right way

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Gago left the team in week 11 of the previous tournament
  • Gago helped Chivas reach semifinals in the Clausura 2024
  • With Boca Juniors, his record stands at 15-5-7
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match