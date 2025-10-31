Getty Images Sport
'I'm just Senne Lammens' - Humble Man Utd goalkeeper insists he is not 'Peter Schmeichel in disguise' despite Old Trafford chants
United struggled to replace Schmeichel
United went through several high-profile goalkeepers as they sought to replace the Great Dane following his 1999 exit, including Mark Bosnich, Fabien Barthez and Tim Howard, before they signed Edwin van der Sar in 2005. David De Gea replaced the Dutchman in 2011, but United have struggled between the sticks in recent seasons.
Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir both flopped as first choice for United and the club finally rectified their goalkeeping issues with the addition of Lammens from Royal Antwerp. United were linked with a number of shotstoppers, including Emiliano Martinez and Diogo Costa, before opting to bring in the young Belgian.
And Lammens has made an immediate impact for Ruben Amorim's side, featuring in wins over Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton. He's quickly won over the United faithful, too, who have likened the 23-year-old to Schmeichel.
'I'm just Senne Lammens'
The Old Trafford crowd serenaded Lammens with chants of 'Are you Schmeichel in disguise?' during United's 2-0 win over Sunderland, the club's first clean sheet of the season. However, the humble United number one played down the comparison, insisting he is just 'trying to help the team'.
"I don't listen to it too much during the game but I saw it afterwards," Lammens told BBC Sport. "I'm not Schmeichel in disguise. I am just Senne Lammens trying to help the team.
"It is an amazing compliment to get but you have to be realistic. He is one of the best goalkeepers ever. I have to prove a lot more to be in the same conversation as him."
When Schmeichel signed for United for a little over £500k in 1991, Sir Alex Ferguson described the price in 2000 as the "bargain of the century", with the towering shotstopper named "The World's Best Goalkeeper of 1992" by the IFFHS.
'The manager gave me a little bit of time to adapt'
Lammens wasn't immediately instilled as United first choice following his deadline day arrival from Royal Antwerp. The 23-year-old watched games against Manchester City, Chelsea and Brentford from the bench as Bayindir kept his place in goal before the summer signing made his debut against Sunderland earlier this month.
The goalkeeper, though, believes Ruben Amorim's decision to give him a few weeks to adjust to England was the right call, adding: "There was nothing said before about there being a strict plan," he said. "It was always, 'the best goalkeeper will play.'
"But at the start, I had a little bit of difficulty in training. The manager saw that and gave me a little bit of time to adapt. The first game I played was the perfect opportunity for me. From there everything went well. I couldn't have imagined a better start."
Lammens praise for centre-back duo
Lammens also praised new United teammates Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt, and has said that the duo have set high expectations, adding: "They told me I don't need to be the most amazing or special goalkeeper, just to be there in important moments to give the team trust. It makes them more relaxed knowing someone is behind them who can help them.
"One of the key points of a goalkeeper is helping the defence with communication. I am proud of being calm and collected. But when the time is needed, I can be harsh or shout at team-mates. To have both characteristics is good."
The youngster rounded off that he hopes one day he can be mentioned in the same breath as Schmeichel, stating: "I want to have a long career here. Then, maybe in the end, I can be in the conversation with people like Schmeichel and [Edwin] van der Sar and [David] de Gea. That would be really nice."
