Getty Images Sport
‘I know what’s demanded at a club like this’ – Mexico international Julián Araujo joins Celtic on loan
- Getty Images Sport
A fresh start
Araujo, who arrived in England in 2024 following a spell at Las Palmas and time on Barcelona’s reserve team, found minutes hard to come by at Bournemouth despite the club paying close to $10 million for his transfer. His last appearance came in August 2025, when he was sent off after receiving two yellow cards.
“I’m really happy to join Celtic. This is a top club with high standards, and I’m eager to get to work with my teammates to help bring success to the supporters. I know what’s demanded at a club like this, and I feel ready for the challenge ahead,” Araujo said of the move on the club’s official website.
- AFP
World Cup 2026 motivation
With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, regular minutes are now a priority for Araujo as he looks to reestablish himself at club and international level.
- Getty Images Sport
Second Mexican at Celtic
Araujo becomes only the second Mexican player to wear the Celtic shirt, following Efraín Juárez, now head coach of Pumas, who played for the club in 2010. His arrival also comes at a delicate moment for Celtic, with growing fan unrest over sporting decisions and recent changes in the club’s leadership.
- Getty Images Sport
MLS ties
Arajuo, who starred for the LA Galaxy with 100 appearances, will team up with Wilfried Nancy, who won MLS Cup in 2023 and MLS Coach of the Year in 2024. Celtic's next game is on Saturday against their heated rivals, Rangers.
Advertisement