'I don't want him at Real Madrid' - Iker Casillas speaks out against Jose Mourinho's potential return to the Bernabeu

Casillas has used his official X account to weigh in on one of the most talked-about topics surrounding Madrid. With Mourinho's Benfica contract containing a break clause that activates at the end of the season, speculation about the Portuguese manager's potential return to the Madrid bench has intensified. However, the legendary goalkeeper doesn't want to see Mourinho back at the Bernabeu.

Tagging the club's official account, Casillas was emphatic in his remarks regarding the type of manager the club needs ahead of Alvaro Arbeloa's possible departure. "I don't want him at Real Madrid," the former captain stated. "I think other managers would be better suited to coach the club of my life."