'I'll see the game differently' - FC Cincinnati star Evander on learning from Ronaldinho, fixing mistakes from last year, and his MVP aspirations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Evander remembers his first goal well. His team, Vasco de Gama, was trailing, 1-0. And he needed to make something happen. Evander was about 40 yards from the net and tightly marked. He received the ball. The defender closed in. Evander jinked to his right, looked up, and fired from 35 yards.

"I was just jumping and going to the fans, you know, bringing up the vibes, because I was really happy," he told GOAL at MLS's Media Tour.

Just over eight years later, and Evander hasn't really changed all that much. Sure, he now plays for FC Cincinnati of MLS. But that penchant for having a go, that flair? It's still very much there. Evander, if nothing else, can still rip it from distance. In that sense, he's not really a modern footballer. He is a maverick, someone who plays, perhaps a little bit, by his own rules. Sometimes, he just kicks the ball hard.

Where that comes from is hard to define. Some of it is inherent. A lot of it, he admits, is simply watching Ronaldinho highlights, over and over.

"I've been watching YouTube as well, like a couple of moments of him just megging people when he was playing for AC Milan, just having fun, taking the piss out of people," he said.

Still, there's pressure to perhaps change a little bit. MLS still likes its No. 10s, but they're becoming more constricted. There is less freedom here. Evander, he admits, has had to change.

"With the intensity of the games today, it's more physical. I had to adapt a little bit. I can play like this and also equalize in the game. This is where it's going, so it's never been an issue," he insisted.

Good thing, too, because Cincinnati might need him to alter his approach a little bit. They are expected to be in the MLS Cup conversation this year, after coming up short last winter. There was a brief scare, admittedly, in the first week of the season, when Evander clutched at his hamstring and had to be subbed. But he is expected to recover just fine. And now, Evander can focus on winning it all.

Evander joined, a weekly Q&A with central figures in North American soccer to talk Ronaldinho highlight tapes, FC Cincinnati, and his MVP aspirations...