'I am sure Lionel Messi wants to return' - Barcelona presidential candidate insists homecoming for Inter Miami superstar is essential 'for the future of the club'

Barcelona president Laporta has admitted that it is "unrealistic" that Messi will return to the club, but says he wants to hold a tribute match for the club's record goalscorer. "For me to make speculation that is unrealistic, nor do I think is fair, I believe that is not appropriate," Laporta told Catalunya Radio last month.

On a potential tribute match once the Spotify Camp Nou renovations were complete, the 63-year-old added: "It would be right that he has the best tribute in the world, and it would be wonderful to have it here, in front of 105,000 fans."

Laporta's rival, Ciria, whose campaign falls under the name "Moviment 42", insists it is essential that Messi returns to Barcelona in some capacity as the Blaugrana continue to battle their major financial issues. Ciria's background is in economics and he sees himself as the ideal candidate to solve the club's financial woes.

