'I am so tired' - Pep Guardiola insists Man City exit is 'right decision' after emotional final game

Reflecting on his departure after a historic decade at the helm, Guardiola openly expressed his exhaustion. He stated: "I am so tired. Seriously, I am so tired. I did everything. We did it. The memories I have of Barcelona and Bayern Munich are unbeatable but the luggage of memories I have from here from 10 years is more than any other."

Since arriving in the summer of 2016, the Spaniard managed 593 games, securing 423 victories, 77 draws, and 93 defeats. He emphasised that human connections mattered more than silverware, adding: "Without the trophies I would have been sacked but it is not looking at the trophies in the cabinet at home that makes me happy. It is the memories and connections I had since day one with the city, the backroom staff and the players."