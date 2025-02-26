'It's about moments' - Hugo Lloris addresses potential Harry Kane transfer to 'quiet' MLS as LAFC star tells ex-Tottenham team-mate there is 'less pressure' in America

Hugo Lloris talked about a potential Harry Kane transfer to "quiet" MLS as he told his ex-Tottenham team-mate on having "less pressure" in America.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Lloris joined LAFC last season after leaving Spurs

Kane tipped to move to MLS after Bayern stint

Lloris is still in touch with his former Tottenham teammate Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱