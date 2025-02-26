'It's about moments' - Hugo Lloris addresses potential Harry Kane transfer to 'quiet' MLS as LAFC star tells ex-Tottenham team-mate there is 'less pressure' in America
Hugo Lloris talked about a potential Harry Kane transfer to "quiet" MLS as he told his ex-Tottenham team-mate on having "less pressure" in America.
- Lloris joined LAFC last season after leaving Spurs
- Kane tipped to move to MLS after Bayern stint
- Lloris is still in touch with his former Tottenham teammate