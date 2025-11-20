'It was a huge mistake' - Karim Adeyemi explains illegal weapons came from 'mystery box' he found on TikTok after Borussia Dortmund star avoids jail time and gets €450k fine

Germany's preparations for their World Cup qualifier against Slovakia were marred by controversy after BILD revealed that Adeyemi had been charged with possession of illegal weapons. Per the report, both the German football federation (DFB) and Borussia Dortmund were caught unawares after learning about the conviction via media leaks, with the former Red Bull Salzburg prodigy preferring to be tight-lipped about the controversy before the disclosure.

Adeyemi was found to be in possession of two illegal weapons – a knuckleduster and a stun gun – which are strictly forbidden under German law without an official permit. Prosecutors charged the speedy winger with a staggering €450,000 fine. The public prosecutor’s office reported that a penalty order imposing "60 daily fines of €7,500" became legally binding on October 30. The case was adjudicated by the district court in Wetter.

“BVB always takes criminal allegations seriously and uses them as an opportunity to discuss them with its employees while respecting confidentiality obligations,” Borussia Dortmund stated in their official release following the breaking of the news.

Adeyemi, however, was fortunate to come away with a financial penalty. Under German weapons legislation, his actions could have carried a prison sentence of up to three years – or as many as 10 if brass knuckles were involved. In this case, however, the sanction was limited to a fine, calculated on the basis of his income. As a result, he received an entry in the central register but did not incur a formal criminal record.